Redfin: Fairfield County has fastest-rising real estate prices in U.S.

Fairfield County had the fastest-rising real estate prices in the U.S. last month, according to brokerage Redfin.

The median home price in the county rose by 33% from a year earlier to $499,000, while sales jumped 80%, the Seattle firm said.

The data confirms previous reports about how many New Yorkers are relocating to the suburbs as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Iconic coastal hubs such as New York and San Francisco are losing their luster as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates an exodus out of dense, expensive job centers,” Redfin reported.

“Seven of the 10 markets that have cooled most in the last year are located in New York,” including four New York City boroughs; Manhattan was excluded “due to insufficient data.”