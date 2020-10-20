Connecticut revises travel advisory restrictions

Connecticut is changing the parameters of its restrictions for those visiting or returning from other states, with the expected result that fewer states will be on its “travel advisory” list.

Originally, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 5% positivity rate met the standards for being on Connecticut’s travel advisory list, which requires visitors or returnees from those areas to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Going forward, the standard will be 10 or more cases per 100,000 people and a 5% positivity rate.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement last night, noting that Connecticut would be included under the original guidelines, as the state is “a little tiny bit over that 10 per 100,000 number.”

As a result of the changes, the number of states and territories on the travel advisory list will fall from 40 to 33.

“I thought the other threshold was so broad, that it was including about 85% of our states across the country and it was becoming unenforceable,” the governor said.

The $1,000 penalty for not following the rules will remain in place. Forty-five people have been fined so far, most of whom were Connecticut residents returning from a state on the advisory list.

The rate of new infections in the state has been 1.7% since Friday. As of last night, there were 64,021 positive cases, 195 Covid-related hospitalizations and 4,554 deaths.

Fairfield County has recorded 20,791 positive cases and 1,115 deaths; current hospitalizations stand at 51.