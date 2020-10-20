Lamont, Cuomo finish in low 30s in conservative nonprofit’s governors ranking

Ned Lamont and Andrew Cuomo rank in the low 30s among the country’s 50 governors when it comes to policy leadership and pandemic response, according to the American Legislative Exchange Council’s (ALEC) first-ever governors ranking.
The 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom awards each governor an overall rank, a results rank, and a policy rank, which is expanded to list the exact criteria used so readers can clearly identify how their state leader stacks up and why.
The nonprofit ALEC is a network of mostly conservative state legislators, organizations and philanthropists.
The report is intended to help identify state policy areas that need improvement, such as tax and spending policy; the handling of federal funds from the CARES Act; and economic competitiveness data.
“The 20 variables used to rank the governors equip readers, voters and taxpayers with an objective analysis so they can make an informed opinion,” according to a press release.
Connecticut Gov. Lamont, ranked 37th, is saddled by the state’s consistently finishing in the bottom 10 for economic competitiveness, according to the report.
“High taxes at the state and local levels have created economic conditions where Connecticut has still not recovered from the 2008 recession.
“Unfortunately for taxpayers,” the report continues, “Gov. Lamont’s administration does not intend to change course from the high-tax, high-regulation status quo of past state leaders.”
Lamont placed 42nd in the “results” category and 32nd in “policy.”
As for New York Gov. Cuomo, ranked 39th, he has “presided over significant economic decline,” the report states, as “big government policies coming from Albany have significantly damaged upstate New York’s economic prospects.”
The top-rated governor is Texas Republican Greg Abbott, while placing last is Rhode Island Democrat Gina Raimondo.
“The federally supported, state-managed and locally executed response to Covid-19 provides a clear look at different styles and approaches to executive leadership,” said the report’s co-author and Fox Business contributor Stephen Moore.
“Government lockdowns and unclear timetables have proven to be harmful to the health and economy of states. It’s no surprise, states where governors mandated strict lockdowns and restricted individual freedom are in far worse shape than states that remained safely open.”
