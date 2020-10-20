Fairfield site of Joe’s American restaurant sells for $3.9M

The former Fairfield site of Joe’s American Bar & Grill Restaurant has sold for $3.9 million.

The restaurant at 750 Post Road closed at the end of 2019. The sale also includes the adjacent property at 42 Eliot St. occupied by Colonial Haircutters. The combined properties total 305 linear feet of frontage.

“The purchaser was 750 Associates LLC, an out-of-state investor, who plans to offer the site for lease via a land lease or a build-to-suit opportunity,” said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC of Southport, who coordinated the transaction.

“The site consists of approximately 2 acres of land in a DCD zone that permits greater density than the existing structure formerly occupied by Joe’s American Bar & Grill Restaurant.”

Angel added that the property’s seller, SERRE LLC, owned the property for decades and only chose to sell when the restaurant closed.