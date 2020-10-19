John Oliver and Danbury Mayor Boughton make peace at sewage treatment ceremony

The very public but not very serious feud between Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and comic John Oliver has finally come to the close, with the latter arriving in Danbury to have his name affixed to a sewage treatment plant.

Boughton released a photo on social media this morning showing him and Oliver, both wearing face masks, in front of a sign reading “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant, Danbury, CT.” The event was not open to the public out of concerns related to Covid-19 and large gatherings.

Oliver mentioned on last night’s episode of his program that the meeting took place sometime last week and played a brief video of his arrival in the city, but gave no specific details on when this occurred. Boughton did not mention when their meeting took place, using his social media posting to state: “It was glorious. Congratulations to Mr. John Oliver. #DanburyPride.”

Oliver’s appearance culminates a two-month fracas that began with the British-born star of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” trash-talking Danbury and Boughton threatening to name a sewage treatment facility after him because he felt Oliver was “full of crap.”

The feud ended in good will, with Oliver pledging $55,000 in donations to Danbury-area charities and his supposedly happy acceptance of having his name associated with the facility.