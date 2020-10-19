September slot revenues down for Connecticut’s casinos

It was not a September to remember for Connecticut’s casinos, with significant year-over-year declines in their respective slot revenues.

Mohegan Sun, which is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, announced September slot revenues of $40.3 million, down from the $44.6 million recorded in September 2019. The amount slot bettors wagered in September, known as the “handle,” was $462 million, down from the $522.2 million recorded one year earlier.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, announced September slot revenues of $27.6 million, down from the $35.9 million recorded one year earlier. Foxwoods did not announce its handle total for September.

The casinos are required to channel 25% of slot revenues into Connecticut’s general fund. Mohegan Sun said it paid approximately $10 million to the state last month, while Foxwoods provided about $6.9 million.

Although the casinos operate as tribal entities and are not subject to Connecticut mandates on Covid-19 protocols, both have voluntarily chosen to operate at 25% total capacity in order to maintain social distancing environments.

The two casinos have also cut back dramatically on their entertainment offerings, with Foxwoods only offering a few shows at its Grand Theater into February and the Mohegan Sun Arena offering no shows until the country music duo Big & Rich arrive for a Feb. 10 event.