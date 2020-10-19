Norwalk’s I-95 stretch ranked among most dangerous roads for truckers

The eight-mile stretch of I-95 that snakes through Norwalk has been named one of the five most dangerous U.S. highways by FreightWaves, a trade industry news site covering the trucking industry.

Interstate 95 placed third on the FreightWaves list, which noted the highway runs for more than 1,900 miles from Houlton, Maine, to Miami. But Nick Austin, FreightWaves director of weather analytics and senior meteorologist, singled out the Norwalk portion of the interstate as being its most treacherous section.

“The majority of accidents on this highway happen on an 8-mile stretch in the city of Norwalk, Connecticut,” Austin wrote in his FreightWaves blog. “Winter storms, springtime heavy rains and occasional high winds add to the risk of potential tractor-trailer wrecks.”

The rankings for this list were based on driver experiences, severe weather data and U.S. Department of Transportation statistics. The other most dangerous roads for truckers, according to the list, were top-ranked U.S. Highway 2 in Montana, second-place U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado, fourth ranked Interstate 10 in Arizona and fifth-place Dalton Highway in Alaska.