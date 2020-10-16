Bridgeport’s Webster Arena to host NCAA ice hockey championship

The NCAA has selected Connecticut as the site for five upcoming sports championships, including women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and field hockey. One of the events will be held at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport; another on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs; and the others at Trinity College’s campus in Hartford.

“This is great news for Connecticut and the venues and host organizations that worked so hard to secure these championships,” said Robert Murdock, president of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau, the state’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization. “This is a great opportunity to showcase Connecticut as a vibrant sports destination, and our office looks forward to working with the host sponsors, competing universities, and local businesses and communities as they gear up for these terrific events.”

The five events are projected to generate close to $3 million in revenue in the regions where they will play, will support 1,100 jobs in the hospitality industry, and generate $186,000 in Connecticut sales tax revenue, Murdock, who also serves as the Bureau’s Director of Sports Marketing, added.

The NCAA championships set for Connecticut are: