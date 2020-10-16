Healthfirst unveils Medicare Advantage Plan for 2021

Healthfirst, a nonprofit health insurer, has announced the launch of Healthfirst Signature (HMO), a Medicare Advantage Plan that will be made available in 2021.

According to Healthfirst, the new program has a zero-dollar monthly premium and will offer the same benefits as Original Medicare along with the ability to add Healthfirst Signature Choice Extras based on their personal needs. The Choice Extras benefits include a choice of a $35 per quarter over-the-counter allowance, a zero-dollar dental deductible, or 12 one-way trips to visit doctors, hospitals or pharmacies.

“We designed our new plan offering for 2021 with the insight that our members are looking for a plan that suits their personal needs rather than something that is ‘one size fits all,'” said Joyce Chan, vice president for Medicare product at Healthfirst. “Healthfirst Signature (HMO) provides Medicare beneficiaries with additional options that will allow them better access to the healthcare they need and the support to ensure they are getting the most out of the plan.

“Healthfirst also continues to offer a variety of Medicare Advantage plans designed to meet the unique needs of the people in the communities we serve,” she added.

Headquartered in New York City, Healthfirst serves residents in downstate New York including Westchester, Orange and Sullivan counties.