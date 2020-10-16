John Oliver to attend Danbury sewage treatment facility ceremony

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced that comic John Oliver has agreed to visit the city for a ceremony that names a sewage treatment facility in his honor.

Speaking last night at a virtual meeting of the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce, Boughton affirmed the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will make the trek from his Manhattan residence to the city that he trash-talked in Aug. 16 episode. Boughton responded to Oliver’s insults by threatening to name a sewage treatment facility in Danbury after him, using a social media video to declare “it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

The feud evolved into a comic exchange of putdowns, with Oliver promising to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities if the mayor lived up to his threat. Last week, the Danbury City Council voted to affix “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant” to the facility, albeit as a ceremonial moniker.

Boughton stated the city was working on the details of a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oliver as the guest of honor.

“We’ll be putting something up on Facebook about that,” he said. “But it won’t be available or open to the public, unfortunately, as they’re very strict in terms of the Covid-19 regulations.”