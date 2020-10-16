Survey: 4 in 10 Americans feel safe with indoor restaurant dining

As the restaurant industry slowly works to regain its footing after months of pandemic-induced losses, a new survey conducted by ValuePenguin.com finds that nearly half of Americans are comfortable in returning to indoor dining.

The survey, which polled 1,034 adults between Oct. 2-6, found four in 10 respondents stating they felt safe having meals inside of a restaurant. However, that was less than the 67% of respondents who felt it was safe to getting takeout meals and 58% who felt safe dining outdoors.

The survey also found that men were more comfortable with dining indoors than women: 46% of men felt it was safe and 41% said it was unsafe. In comparison, 34% of women felt dining indoors was safe and 48% believed it was unsafe.

As for activities that were still considered unsafe, the survey’s respondents cited attending a sporting event (60%), dropping in on party with about 50 people (59%) and going to the gym (54%).