Danbury, Norwalk hospitals open new clinical trials for people with advanced-stage cancer

Danbury and Norwalk hospitals have begun two new clinical trials for people with advanced-stage cancer that have a KRAS G12C mutation, making them the only sites in Fairfield County to offer such trials.

Danbury’s clinical trial is for patients with advanced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), while Norwalk’s is for patients with certain types of solid tumors, such as advanced colorectal cancer.

The clinical trials are studying a new drug called AMG 510. Early evidence shows that AMG 510 blocks KRAS G12C, a variant of KRAS. KRAS is a key enzyme in the growth of many cancers. A patient will know if their cancer has a KRAS G12C mutation after a tumor specimen undergoes genomic profiling, which the patient’s oncologist will order.

“Through the AMG 510 clinical trials, we can provide a new treatment for patients who otherwise might be out of options because of the advanced-stage of their cancer,” said Dr. Richard Frank, director of clinical cancer research for Nuvance Health, medical oncologist/hematologist at Norwalk Hospital, and consultant in the gastrointestinal oncology service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The two hospitals – part of Nuvance Health – are currently enrolling patients into the AMG 510 clinical trials. For more information, contact Nuvance Health Oncology Research at 203-739-7997 or click here.