Connecticut business groups seek $70M for small businesses

Thirteen of Connecticut’s largest business groups have sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and the state’s legislative leaders seeking the creation of a new, $70 million small business grant program.

The group noted that passage of the federal CARES Act resulted in some $1.4 billion for Connecticut.

“It is our understanding that while much of this funding has been allocated or earmarked, hundreds of millions of unallocated dollars remain,” the letter says. “The creation of a new small business grant program with $70 million in funding (approximately 5% of Connecticut’s total stimulus funding) would send a lifeline to thousands of local businesses that are struggling to remain open right now.”

Among those signing the letter are the leaders of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau, the Connecticut Lodging Association, the Connecticut Restaurant Association, the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.

“Connecticut’s neighboring states are already taking clear steps with their own federal stimulus allocations to help their small businesses,” the letter says, citing Rhode Island’s “Restore RI” program, which has set aside $60 million for small businesses impacted by Covid, and New Jersey’s announcement this week of a new $100 million program of a similar nature.

In addition to Lamont, the letter is addressed to State Sen. President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven); Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk); Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven); House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin); House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford); and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby).