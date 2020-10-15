Stamford’s Curtain Call to resume indoor shows with ‘The Gin Game’

Curtain Call, a Stamford-based nonprofit theater company, will be staging its first live indoor show since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with an Oct. 22-25 production of “The Gin Game.”

The show will be presented at the Kweskin Theatre, a 184-seat venue in Stamford; Curtain Call stated it will observe a 50% seating capacity for the run. To maintain health safety protocols, Curtain Call stated the show will be staged with no intermission (in order to minimize lines for the restrooms) and will not sell concessions, while the actors will be 12 feet away from the first row of the audience.

Curtain Call added the theater will be professionally sanitized after each performance.

D.L. Colburn’s “The Gin Game” opened on Broadway in 1977 and won the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. A two-person drama about the friendship between a pair of nursing home residents, “The Gin Game” was twice filmed for television – once with Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy, the stars of the Broadway production, and once with Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. Connecticut actors Gail Yudain and Ted Yudain are starring in the new version.

Curtain Call has no current plans to stage another live indoor production until it presents “Nunsense” for a Feb. 4-27 run at the Kweskin Theatre.