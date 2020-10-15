Jack Welch’s former Fairfield estate listed at $7.99M

The waterfront Fairfield mansion that was home to former General Electric CEO Jack Welch has been listed for sale at $7.99 million.

Custom-built in 2003 on a 0.86-acre lot, the 7,255-square-foot residence at 297 Harbor Road has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a library/screening room with built-in bar, a wine cellar and a gym/recreation center.

Welch acquired the property site in 1999 for $2.4 million and sold the estate in 2007 for $10.7 million. An earlier listing in June sought $8.7 million before being reduced to its current level.