Jewelry designer Amy Kahn Russell to open Ridgefield pop-up store

Ridgefield-based jewelry designer Amy Kahn Russell is making her first foray into retailing with a pop-up store in her town.

Russell is setting up shop at 9 Bailey Ave. in downtown Ridgefield from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31. The store is based at the former site of Upscale Resale and will be open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Russell’s jewelry encompasses a wide range of materials, including gold, sterling silver, semiprecious stones, pearls and fossils. Her product line is sold in museum shops, art galleries, boutiques, specialty stores, catalogs and through her e-commerce site.

In a 2017 interview with WAG Magazine, Russell highlighted the individual nature of each piece she creates.

“I like people to get good value,” she said. “That’s why we make the jewelry so versatile, because you don’t feel the same every day. You can be the designer of your outfit.”

Russell added there was nothing more rewarding than having someone enjoy her jewelry.

“I don’t like them to sit in the drawer,” she said.