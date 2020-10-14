Westport furniture retailer Eleish Van Breems adds pair of showrooms

Eleish Van Breems, the furniture retailer that specializes in Scandinavian products, has opened a dedicated to-the-trade Lee Industries Furniture showroom at 20 and 22 Railroad Place, and a freestanding to-the-trade Verellen showroom at 42 Railroad Place in Westport.

The Lee store will feature frames, cushions and fabrics, as well as the Lee “complete bed” program. The Verellen site will carry a range of upholstery and case goods, along with mid-century modern furnishings and accessories plus 18th- and 19th-century Swedish antiques.

A sales team will be onsite to assist in both locations. Showroom hours are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

“We believe that today more than ever, customer service and collaborative client relationships are essential to building loyalty and being a good partner,” said co-owner Rhonda Eleish. “Verellen is known for their great design, superb quality and dedication to sustainable manufacturing, which is what we are all about.”

Eleish Van Breems’ flagship store remains at 99 Franklin St., where it opened in 2019. The company also recently opened a store at 14 East St. in Nantucket.