Gov. Cuomo’s ex-Westchester home sells for $1.85M

The New Castle home that Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared with his ex-girlfriend, television chef Sandra Lee, has sold for $1.85 million after 17 months on the market.

Cuomo and Lee bought the 3-acre property at 4 Bittersweet Lane in 2008 for $1.3 million. Alas for the couple, Bittersweet Lane lived up to its name and the couple split, listing their home in May 2019 for $2.3 million. After three months on the market, the price was slashed to $1.69 million. The property was later removed from the market and relisted in August for $2.2 million.

The 4,219-square-foot home, which Cuomo and Lee dubbed “Lily Pond,” was built in 1950 and features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The listing by Houlihan Lawrence rhapsodized over the property’s “serene sunken family room with brick fireplace and oversize window seat, a quiet comfy library/den, a home theater space/play room, an exercise/yoga room and a huge inviting dining room for gracious entertaining.”