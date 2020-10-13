Citrin Cooperman moves Norwalk office to 101 Merritt 7

The accounting firm Citrin Cooperman will be relocating its Norwalk office to 101 Merritt 7, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The firm will be vacating the 37 North Ave. office that it occupied since 2009. Citrin Cooperman operates 14 locations across the U.S., including a White Plains office and its New York City headquarters. All of its offices have been closed following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with employees and partners working remotely.

“We are very excited about our new location and we look forward to welcoming our clients and friends in, hopefully, the not-so-distant future,” the firm said in a press statement.