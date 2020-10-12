Small Business Administration simplifies PPP loan forgiveness process

The Small Business Administration and the U.S. Treasury Department have issued new guidance on the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to streamline the PPP forgiveness process.

According to a press release, the move – which involves PPP loans of $50,000 or less – will “provide financial and administrative relief to America’s smallest businesses while also ensuring sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

The PPP has provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to American small businesses, providing economic relief and supporting more than 51 million jobs, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“We are committed to making the PPP forgiveness process as simple as possible while also protecting against fraud and misuse of funds,” Mnuchin said. “We continue to favor additional legislation to further simplify the forgiveness process.”

Such legislation has been bogged down in Congress, with Democrats favoring a $2.2 trillion Covid-19 stimulus proposal that passed the House of Representatives on Oct. 1, and the Republican-led Senate preferring a roughly $1.6 trillion proposal put forward by Mnuchin. It is uncertain whether any stimulus bill will receive a vote before the Nov. 3 election.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been an overwhelming success and served as a historic lifeline to America’s hurting small businesses and tens of millions of workers,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.

