Greenwich Hospital affected by Blackbaud data breach

Greenwich Hospital has become the latest local medical facility to announce it was impacted by a data breach through its use of the Blackbaud software system.

Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider that is best known for the fundraising SQL database software Raiser’s Edge. The New York City-based company has 35,000 clients around the world.

The hospital, which is part of the Yale New Haven Health System, stated that it was informed by Blackbaud on Aug. 12 that an unauthorized party removed nonfinancial information during a ransomware attack on the Blackbaud systems that occurred between Feb. 7 and May 20.

Greenwich Hospital stated that although Blackbaud’s software is used for donor communications and engagement, no confidential data was involved in this incident, although “certain demographic information” including donor names, contact information and philanthropic history, along with some medical appointment scheduling, were part of the Blackbaud databases subject to the breach.

“Blackbaud made a payment in response to a demand from the outside party,” said the hospital in a press statement. “Blackbaud has been assured that all data were destroyed and they do not believe any information has been disseminated in any manner. However, Greenwich Hospital has not yet been able to independently validate that assurance. In the meantime, Greenwich Hospital will review its relationship with Blackbaud.”

The hospital is the third local medical center to publicly announce the data breach involved its operations, following similar announcements made by Bridgeport’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.