Home Fairfield Lamont names members of Governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group

Lamont names members of Governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Gov. Ned Lamont today announced the formation of the Governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group and its members.

The group’s members, all appointed by Lamont, will be responsible for advising the governor on preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine, including the optimization of a statewide vaccine distribution strategy, and communicating critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents.

The group will be administered by staff from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. A schedule of meetings has not yet been finalized; however it is anticipated that the group’s first meeting will be held this month. Meetings will be open to the public.

The members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group include:

Main advisory group

  • Co-Chair: Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Co-Chair: Reginald J. Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England
  • Mary Daugherty Abrams, State Senator (D-Meriden, Middlefield, Rockfall, Middletown, Cheshire)
  • Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Diseases for Saint Francis Hospital
  • Stephen Civitelli, Director of Health for the Wallingford Health Department
  • Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
  • Josh Elliott, State Representative (D-Hamden)
  • Tekisha Dwan Everette, Executive Director of Health Equity Connecticut
  • Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare
  • Eileen Healy, Executive Director of Independence Northwest for the Connecticut Cross-Disability Lifespan Alliance and Chair of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living
  • Derrick Holloway, Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church
  • Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO
  • Richard Martinello, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Health
  • Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut
  • Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center
  • William Petit, State Representative (R-New Britain, Plainville)
  • Jason Schwartz, Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Public Health
  • Milagrosa Seguinot, President of the Connecticut Community Health Workers Association
  • Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
  • Heather Somers, State Senator (R-Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown)

Allocation subgroup

  • Michael Carius, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Stephen Civitelli, Director of Health for the Wallingford Health Department
  • Kerry Clark, UConn Health
  • Tekisha Dwan Everette, Executive Director of Health Equity Connecticut
  • Lori Fedewa, Director of the Connecticut State Office of Rural Health
  • Khuram Ghumman, President of the Hartford County Medical Association
  • Tim Klufas, College student
  • Suzanne Lagarde, CEO of Fair Haven Community Health Center
  • Zita Lazzarini, UConn Health
  • Andrew Mais, Commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department
  • Sara Parker McKernan, New Haven Legal Assistance
  • Leslie Miller, President of the Fairfield County Medical Association
  • Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center
  • Neil O’Leary, Mayor of the City of Waterbury
  • Regina Rush-Kittle, Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection
  • Marlene Schwartz, President of the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity
  • Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
  • Raymond Sullivan, Director of Health for the Brookfield Health Department

Communications subgroup

  • Mary Daugherty Abrams, State Senator (D-Meriden, Middlefield, Rockfall, Middletown, Cheshire)
  • Robyn Anderson, Reverend
  • Matt Barrett, President and CEO of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities
  • John Brady, American Federation of Teachers
  • Hector Caraballo, Pastor of Casa de Oracion y Adoracion
  • Angel Castellano, Pastor of Smirna Misionera Church
  • Yolanda Castillo, Secretary of the Town of Manchester Board of Directors
  • Lindsay E. Curtis, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church
  • Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
  • Tiffany Donelson, President and CEO of Connecticut Health Foundation
  • Brad Drazen, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Hartford Foundation
  • Taylor Edelman, Equipty and Community Engagement Coordinator for Apex Community Care
  • Josh Elliott, State Representative (D-Hamden)
  • Michael Freda, First Selectman of North Haven and President of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities
  • Judy Goldberg, Vice President of Government Relations for the Connecticut PTA
  • Susan Halpin, Connecticut Association of Health Plans
  • Angela Harris, Phillips Health Ministry and Phillips CME Church
  • Eileen Healy, Executive Director of Independence Northwest for the Connecticut Cross-Disability Lifespan Alliance and Chair of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living
  • Derrick Holloway, Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church
  • Erin Jones, Counsel for the March of Dimes
  • Greg Jones, Legacy Foundation
  • Nihal Khan, Director of Religious Affairs for the Islamic Center of Connecticut
  • Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO
  • Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut
  • Diane Morgenthaler, Director of Health and Wellness for Southern Connecticut State University
  • Maurice Porter, Reverend of Impact Church
  • Joseph Quaranta, President of the Community Medical Group and Co-Chair of the Connecticut Health Information Technology Advisory Council
  • Jordan Scheff, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services
  • Milagrosa Seguinot, President of Connecticut Community Health Workers Association
  • Heather Somers, State Senator (R-Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown)
  • Vicki Veltri, Executive Director of the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy

 Scientific subgroup

  • Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Diseases for Saint Francis Hospital
  • David Banach, Head of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiologist at UConn Health
  • Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare
  • Jim Hadler, Clinical Professor of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine
  • Danyal Ibrahim, Trinity Health of New England
  • Albert Ko, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and Department Chair at the Yale School of Public Health
  • Roxy Kozyckyj, Director of State Government Affairs for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance
  • Richard Martinello, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Health
  • William Petit, State Representative (R-New Britain, Plainville)
  • Jack Ross, President of the Connecticut Infectious Diseases Society
  • Jason Schwartz, Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Public Health
  • Jody Terranova, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics for the American Academy of Pediatrics
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here