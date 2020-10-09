Southwest Airlines adds Nashville route at Bradley Airport

Bradley International Airport has announced Southwest Airlines is adding a direct route to Nashville, beginning on March 21.

The Nashville service will be the ninth route that Southwest flies out of Bradley; it also provides service to Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Orlando, St. Louis and West Palm Beach.

“Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key connectivity to major destinations across the west coast,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Two weeks ago, JetBlue announced new flights to Cancún, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The increase in Bradley’s air traffic stands in contrast to the loss of flights at competing regional airports: New York Stewart International Airport saw JetBlue and Delta Airlines indefinitely suspend flights, while Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts also reported JetBlue’s indefinite suspension of flights, effectively halting all commercial air service at that location.