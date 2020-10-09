Fairfield’s LGBT bar Trevi Lounge listed for $210K sale

Trevi Lounge, an LGBT-focused bar in Fairfield, has been listed for sale for $210,000.

The listing for the 3,500-square-foot single-story Trevi Lounge covers the full property, including a private patio and a parking lot, and cites two pool tables, a DJ booth, a dance floor, a fully stocked bar and a full-size kitchen. Trevi Lounge is still operational while the property is being offered for sale.

Trevi Lounge was established in 2013 at 584 Kings Highway Cutoff in Fairfield, and is one of only two LGBT-focused bars in Fairfield County (Troupe429 is the other). In an August 2018 interview with the Business Journal, the bar’s owner and operator, Katia Capozziello celebrated the establishment’s commitment to inclusion.

“We are the bar with the most diversity when it comes to gay bars,” she said. “This is not a place where you can say, ‘This is mostly a lesbian bar or this is mostly a white crowd.’ We have great diversity. You come here on Friday nights and you see gays, you see lesbians, you see trans, you see rich, you see poor, you see every color.”