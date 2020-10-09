New Rochelle IDA approves 219-unit affordable housing tower

The New Rochelle Industrial Development Agency has approved plans to build a 219-unit, 20-story affordable housing tower at 11 Garden St.

Designed by architect Stephen B. Jacobs Group, the property will include a parking garage for 172 vehicles, a private playground and a new public plaza at the corner of Garden Street and North Avenue.

77 units will be reserved for victims of domestic violence.

Developers Georgica Green Ventures and New Destiny House Corp. have not announced when construction will start.

The IDA is also reviewing revised plans to construct a 26-story mixed-use building at 316 Huguenot St., designed by architect Richard Bienenfeld and developed by Allstate Ventures LLC. If approved, that project would consist of 315 rental apartments, 5,288 square feet of retail space, and 1,214 square feet of office space.