Bridgeport’s Wells & Charles Apartments sells for $3.85M

The Wells & Charles Apartments, a 36-unit property in Bridgeport, were sold in a $3.85 million transaction.

The property includes the 28,614-square-foot 335 Wells St. and the 6,386-square-foot 147 Charles St. Both buildings are three stories tall and were erected in 1920.

Investment sales broker Northeast Private Client Group coordinated the transaction, adding the sale equated to $106,944 per unit and a cap rate of 6.72%. Connecticut Realty Trust was the seller and All Star Property Management was the buyer.