Lifestyle eatery Organic Krush coming to Westport

Lifestyle eatery Organic Krush, which has locations across Long Island, the Hamptons and Virginia, will open its first Connecticut restaurant on Nov. 2.

The 3,000-square-foot space at 374 Post Road E. in Westport seats 75 indoor, and has a patio for additional outdoor dining.

Founded in 2015, Organic Krush offers healthy, organic and unique dishes. All ingredients used are 100% certified organic and free of GMOs, hormones, pesticides and fake ingredients. Gluten-free, vegan and paleo options are also available.

“Westport is such a dynamic city and we’re thrilled to be opening our next location in such a happening shopping center,” said Organic Krush Co-founder Michelle Walrath. “We love the community of families, businesses and groups of people who really seem to care about health and wellness. It’s a natural gathering hub for us.”

In addition to fresh cold-pressed immune-boosting juices, wellness shots, smoothies, acai bowls, breakfast all day, the restaurant also serves paleo and gluten free baked goods, a full vegan menu, gourmet-to-go meals, cleanses, catering and organic beer and wine.

The Westport eatery also includes work pods, where guests can set up in their own booth-like space, and homework hours will also be available for school-aged children; a 10% discount for teachers will be in effect through the end of the school year.

The location will be open Monday through Friday 8 am-8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am-5 pm.

Organic Krush expects to open additional locations in Connecticut and Westchester County by 2021.