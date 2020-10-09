Nine-building multifamily portfolio in Stamford sells for $7.1M

The FredWard Portfolio, consisting of a condominium apartment community in the Shippan section of Stamford, has been sold in a $7.1 million transaction.

Located at 160 Wardell St., the FredWard Portfolio spans nine multifamily buildings and includes a total of 34 units. The buildings were originally constructed in 1905.

Northeast Private Client Group coordinated the transaction, adding that the sales price equates to $208,823 per unit and a cap rate of 6.08%. Monsey-based Yellowstone Property Group sold the property to Greenwich-based buyer Lake Hill Investments.