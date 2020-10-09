Westchester Board of Legislators’ David Tubiolo tests positive for Covid

Westchester Board of Legislators member David Tubiolo has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Board said Tubiolo “is doing well and has been isolating since learning of his positive result on Wednesday. He is working with the Westchester County Department of Health and contact tracers to identify those he has been in contact with.”

Tubiolo – who represents District 14, which covers parts of Yonkers and Mount Vernon — was last in the Board’s offices on Oct. 1; they will be closed for deep cleaning. All legislators and staff who were in contact with Tubiolo are being tested.

County Executive George Latimer has rescheduled his 2020 State of the County Address for a later date. He has tested negative for the virus.

“Unlike what we have seen out of officials in Washington, D.C., here in Westchester we believe in science, we believe in medicine and we believe in trusting their years of experience-based guidance,” Latimer said. “While it is disappointing, it is the safe and prudent move to postpone this speech.”