Fullerton Beck LLP in White Plains, New York, and Red Bank, New Jersey, recently welcomed five attorneys who formerly were with AmLaw 200 law firm Wilson Elser. They include Wayne Rabinowitz, Glen Feinberg,Richard Mermelstein, Alison O’Dwyer and Dena Operman, who collectively have practiced law for more than 160 years, primarily in medical malpractice and health…