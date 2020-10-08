Brandon J. Angotti has joined Union Savings Bank in Danbury as assistant vice president, wealth management financial planning officer. He will provide financial planning, investment consulting services, tax and estate planning and trust administration services to individuals, families,and not-for-profit organizations. Rick Judd, executive vice president, wealth management at Union Savings Bank, said “Brandon possesses a diverse…
NEW FINANCIAL PLANNING OFFICER AT UNION SAVINGS BANK