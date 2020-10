Joan Cusack-McGuirk, president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall-on-Hudson and a New Windsor resident, was named chair of the Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association (NorMet). Her two-year term expires July 2022. NorMet represents hospitals in seven counties in the Hudson Valley and is a division of the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State (SHANYS), which oversees lobbying activities for…