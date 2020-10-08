Staffing and talent acquisition firm launches in Fairfield

Staffing industry veteran Leslie McIntyre-Tavella today launched TalentKeep, a national staffing and talent acquisition firm based in Fairfield.

In addition to McIntyre-Tavella, whose career spans over 30 years, TalentKeep’s senior team includes Michael Tortora and Yvonne Loubiere, who both bring decades of experience to the new company.

McIntyre-Tavella said the team has extensive expertise in entry level to mid-management corporate services, Human Resources & Marketing, Medical and Accounting/Finance for both consulting and direct-hire services.

Initially the firm will serve clients in the tri-state area.

“TalentKeep reflects our vision that a new paradigm exists today for employers and potential employees,” McIntyre-Tavella said. “Remote workforces are a new norm and talent acquisition challenges abound as a result of Covid-19. We know we can make a difference today in helping our clients solve these problems through our strong relationships and unique approach to talent acquisition.”

The company has created a proprietary cultural assessment CGI (Culture Grid Index), as well as its POP (People on Premises) line for round-the-clock talent and services, she added.

Of the current landscape, McIntyre-Tavella said: “I know firms aren’t thinking about retaining and securing top talent – but they should be, because in no time our economy will springboard back to prior levels.”