Lamont signs bill establishing performance-based incentives for utility companies

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed legislation that increases accountability among Connecticut’s utility companies by implementing a performance-based incentive system that ensures their earnings and profits are tied to good performance and certain penalties can be enacted amid extensive service disruptions.

The legislation is House Bill 7006, “An Act Concerning Emergency Response by Electric Distribution Companies, the Regulation of Other Public Utilities and Nexus Provisions for Certain Disaster-Related or Emergency-Related Work Performed in the State.”

Under the new law, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will be responsible for establishing a system that will focus on such factors as safety, reliability, storm response, affordability, the state’s environmental goals, customer satisfaction, communication with municipalities, and equity.

The bill also:

Enables PURA to implement an interim rate decrease, low-income rate, and economic development rates that provide consumer relief during the current recession.

Directs the administration to investigate whether Connecticut’s participation in the wholesale energy markets administered by the regional independent system operator advances the state’s policy goals.

Expands a program that protects critical infrastructure from the threat of severe weather and other climate impacts.

“Utility companies provide a critical service that can quite literally mean life or death in certain situations, and ratepayers deserve a level of respect that puts them above profits,” Lamont said, acknowledging various state legislators, subject-matter experts and stakeholders across the state “on sending a bill to my desk that sets Connecticut firmly on the path toward tying utility rates to utility companies’ performance.”

The bill, which was passed last week by near-unanimous margins in both chambers of the state legislature last week, was given impetus by widespread criticism of Eversource’s and United Illuminating’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias in August. The storm left some 800,000 customers without power, some for up to a week or more.