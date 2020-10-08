Furniture/home decor retailer EQ3 latest to open at SoNo Collection

Furniture chain EQ3 is the latest newcomer to Norwalk’s SoNo Collection.

The Ottawa-based retailer’s fifth U.S. store, EQ3 offers furniture and home décor products, including upholstery, dining, bedroom, office, outdoor and accessories. It also features products from design companies Marimekko, Casper and Humanscale.

“Timelessness is inherent to EQ3’s design DNA,” said EQ3 President Mark Letain, “which is what makes opening a store in Connecticut, a region known for heritage homes and traditional design such a milestone for our brand. Functionality lives at the core of every product, and we’re confident our modern yet classic pieces will fit the Connecticut customer’s interior design needs.”

The 8,000-square-foot store, designed by EQ3’s in-house team, will also offer special trade shopping hours for design specialists to visit EQ3 consultants with or without their clients.

The store will give away free tote bags on opening weekend, Oct. 10-11, with all customers who shop in-store eligible to win a $1,000 shopping spree at the new location. EQ3 will also be hosting a trade shopping event running Oct. 26-30 across all stores.

Hours of operation are 11:00 am-7:00 pm Monday-Saturday, and 12:00 pm-6:00pm on Sunday.