DeCicco & Sons to open Eastchester supermarket

DeCicco & Sons is opening its ninth Westchester supermarket on Oct. 9 in Eastchester.

The new 30,000-square-foot store at 777 White Plains Road will occupy the space once held by Acme Supermarket, which closed last fall. The company anticipates creating up to 150 new jobs at this location.

The family-owned DeCicco & Sons was founded in the Bronx in 1973 and currently operates stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers.

The company also operates the DeCicco Family Markets chain with stores in Cornwall, Jefferson Valley, Katonah, New City and Scarsdale.