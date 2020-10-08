PepsiCo’s LifeWtr brand opens Black Art Rising digital exhibition

PepsiCo’s LifeWtr brand of premium water has debuted Black Art Rising, a digital exhibition inspired by this year’s Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Purchase-headquartered company, Black Art Rising will initially offer protest art from eight creators – Tobe Nwigwe, Temi Coker, Reyna Noriega, Thomas Evans (a.k.a. Detour), Shae Anthony, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, Max Sansing and Lauren (Lo) Harris.

The company will also offer a contest on the LifeWtr Instagram page for online followers to win original artwork and limited-edition prints designed by the Black Art Rising featured artists.

Furthermore, the company’s Black Art Rising Fund is inviting artists to share their creations using #BlackArtRisingContest and tag @LIFEWTR. This competition runs through Oct. 27 and winning artists will receive a $500 stipend from the $50,000 Black Art Rising Fund to finance art supplies and have their work exhibited on BlackArtRising.com.

“When we elevate creators equally, allowing them to inspire the world and be inspired by others, creativity can flow freely,” said Michael Smith, senior director of marketing for PepsiCo’s Water+ Portfolio.

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “it hasn’t been that way and Black creatives have long been underrepresented in the arts. It will take continued dedication by all, and at LifeWtr, we are committed to using our platform to spotlight the amazing talents of Black creatives, who now more than ever are inspiring others to use their voices with purpose and push others to address systemic racism head on.”