WMCHealth expands ear, nose, throat services

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has added a 10-office otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) practice to its medical group WMCHealth Physicians.
The practice, which had been operating for more than 30 years as ENT Faculty Practice, had been using WMCHealth’s Westchester Medical Center and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital as its primary hospital affiliations.
WMCHealth has rebranded ENT Faculty Practice as WMCHealth Physicians: Advanced ENT Services. It will maintain offices in Ardsley, Rye Brook, Hopewell Junction, Poughkeepsie, Chester, Pomona, New Windsor, the Bronx and two locations in Hawthorne.
Services include primary ear, nose and throat care, including treatment for hearing loss and therapy for balance problems and, through WMCHealth’s advanced care centers, surgical procedures for complex neck/throat, nasal/sinus, ear and skull base conditions. In addition to providing services for adults, there are physicians trained in pediatric otolaryngology.
“What it enables us to do is to expand the scope of the services we are able to offer because it will give us the chance to bring on more specialists in order to give the type of tertiary care that the Westchester Medical Center is known to provide for the patients,” said Dr. Augustine Moscatello, director of the medical center’s Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, told the Business Journal.
“We will continue to operate the same offices that we had in place prior to joining the hospital and this will also give us the ability to expand the service area and utilize other offices going forward in order to provide a wider area of coverage in the Hudson Valley,” Moscatello said
“I would like to reinforce the idea that the services that we’re able to provide at Westchester Medical Center and the WMC network are broad and highly complex,” Moscatello said. He said the expanded services should help obviate the need for people to feel they must travel to New York City for their treatment.
The doctors at WMCHealth Physicians: Advanced ENT Services include: Dr. Moscatello, who specialties in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery and rhinology; Angela Damiano, who does general and pediatric otolaryngology with specialties in head and neck surgery and sinus surgery; Lianne Marie de Serres, chief of pediatric otolaryngology at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery;
Steven Hemmerdinger, general otolaryngology with specialties in adult and pediatric otorhinolaryngology; Habib Jamal, otolaryngology with specialties in otology, hearing loss, sleep apnea, and head/neck cancers; Matthew Kim, otolaryngology, with specialties in rhinology and endoscopic skull base surgery;
Tali Lando, otolaryngology, with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery; David Mitchell Merer, otolaryngology, with specialties in pediatric otolaryngology/head and neck surgery; Katrina Stidham, director of the Balance Center and Cochlear Implant Center, with specialties in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery; and Mike Yao, otolaryngology, with specialties in endocrine surgery plus head and neck oncologic surgery.