WMCHealth expands ear, nose, throat services

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has added a 10-office otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) practice to its medical group WMCHealth Physicians. The practice, which had been operating for more than 30 years as ENT Faculty Practice, had been using WMCHealth’s Westchester Medical Center and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital as its primary hospital affiliations.

WMCHealth has rebranded ENT Faculty Practice as WMCHealth Physicians: Advanced ENT Services. It will maintain offices in Ardsley, Rye Brook, Hopewell Junction, Poughkeepsie, Chester, Pomona, New Windsor, the Bronx and two locations in Hawthorne.

Services include primary ear, nose and throat care, including treatment for hearing loss and therapy for balance problems and, through WMCHealth’s advanced care centers, surgical procedures for complex neck/throat, nasal/sinus, ear and skull base conditions. In addition to providing services for adults, there are physicians trained in pediatric otolaryngology.

“What it enables us to do is to expand the scope of the services we are able to offer because it will give us the chance to bring on more specialists in order to give the type of tertiary care that the Westchester Medical Center is known to provide for the patients,” said Dr. Augustine Moscatello, director of the medical center’s Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, told the Business Journal.

“We will continue to operate the same offices that we had in place prior to joining the hospital and this will also give us the ability to expand the service area and utilize other offices going forward in order to provide a wider area of coverage in the Hudson Valley,” Moscatello said

“I would like to reinforce the idea that the services that we’re able to provide at Westchester Medical Center and the WMC network are broad and highly complex,” Moscatello said. He said the expanded services should help obviate the need for people to feel they must travel to New York City for their treatment.