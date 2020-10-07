Ray Dalio, Indra Nooyi among speakers at 3rd annual Greenwich Economic Forum

The third annual Greenwich Economic Forum will be held Nov. 9-11 – virtually, of course – with Bridgewater Associates Founder, Co-CIO & Co-Chairman Ray Dalio again among the featured speakers.

Other speakers at the event will include Indra Nooyi, the former PepsiCo CEO and current Amazon board member who co-chaired the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group; Carlyle Group co-founder and co-Executive Chairman David Rubenstein; former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew; and Bank of Italy Gov. Ignazio Visco.

Topics will include the post-election economy, Covid-19’s worldwide economic impact, opportunities in China and the changing face of health care.

For more information or to register, click here.