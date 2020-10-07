HomeServe USA acquires Pennsylvania HVAC firm

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of home emergency repair service plans has acquired UGI HVAC Enterprises Inc. in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired assets include UGI Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Berkshire Mechanical and Denny’s Electric. The acquired company provides HVAC installation and service businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It will continue to operate under the UGI HVAC brand.

“Offering a high-quality customer experience is what drives us at HomeServe, which is why we’re excited to work with our new colleagues at UGI HVAC to serve customers throughout their territory,” said Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership.

“The UGI HVAC business is a natural fit for our expanding HVAC operation that continues to grow in the Mid-Atlantic and around the country.”