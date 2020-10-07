Covid migration patterns: Goodbye New York, hello Connecticut

A study by United Van Lines of moving motivations and patterns during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has found New York among the top states for outbound migration and Connecticut among the top states for inbound migration.

The study, which was done between March to August, defined by the highest percentages of moves where Covid-19 was a contributing factor in leaving the state. New York was second only to Washington, D.C., for outbound migration during this period, with Nevada, Oregon and Delaware rounding out the top five for population exodus.

On the flip side, Connecticut placed third behind Vermont and North Dakota for the states absorbing households in search for a new home. Concern for personal and family health and well-being, the desire to be closer to family and changes in employment or work arrangements were cited as the top reasons for moving among those who relocated after the pandemic began.

During the pandemic, United Van Lines reported a year-over-year decline in moving requests from March to May, when the pandemic began to take root. However, in September it saw a 32% year-over-year increase in moving requests, which is later than the traditional peak moving season that occurs in late spring and early summer.