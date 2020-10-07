Norwalk’s 365 Data Centers is acquired by private investment firm

365 Data Centers, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of hybrid data center products, has been acquired by Stonecourt Capital LP, a New York City private investment firm.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Bob DeSantis, the CEO of 365 Data Centers since its creation in 2017, will retain his position and continue to serve as a board member. The transaction also includes a reinvestment by two of the company’s original investors, Lumerity Capital and Longboat Advisors, and the departure of two other investors, Chirisa Investments and Turning Rock Partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Stonecourt as a partner in 365 Data Centers,” DeSantis said. “Stonecourt has a proven reputation of supporting growth businesses with financial and strategic resources, and we are excited to partner with them to foster the next phase of the Company’s expansion. The 365 team will remain fully intact and this partnership will enhance our ability to execute on our organic and acquisition growth.”