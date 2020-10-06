The Healthy Child pediatric practice joins Stamford Health Medical Group

The Healthy Child, a Darien-based pediatric practice, has joined Stamford Health Medical Group, which serves Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Founded in 2007, The Healthy Child has focused on the health care needs of children from birth through adolescence. According to a statement issued by the organizations, The Healthy Child “will receive operational support and further integration with Stamford Health’s quality infrastructure. In return, the addition of The Healthy Child to SHMG expands Stamford Health’s ability to care for patients through all stages of life.”

The Healthy Child will retain its office at 745 Post Road in Darien and the practice will continue to accept most major insurance plans.

“We are proud of the pediatric services offered by Stamford Health’s Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Institute, and this is a great new addition to Stamford Health Medical Group’s offerings,” said Dr. Rod Acosta, chief physician executive, president and CEO of Stamford Health Medical Group.