American Airlines to resume Tweed Airport service next month

American Airlines has affirmed that it will resume commercial flights at Tweed New Haven Airport beginning on Nov. 5, albeit in a reduced capacity compared with its earlier operations.

The airline announced in August that Tweed was one of 15 airports around the country where service would be suspended during October. The airline said its decision to temporarily halt flights was a “result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”

American is the only commercial carrier serving the airport and began offering twice-daily flights from Tweed to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 9, replacing the daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia that has been in effect since 2013.

However, American will only offer once-daily round trip flights between Tweed and Charlotte when service resumes next month.