Six Rockland County municipalities team up for renewable energy initiative

Six Rockland County municipalities have joined forces in an endeavor to provide small businesses and residences with cost-efficient, locally-sourced renewable energy.

The initiative will be offered through Rockland Community Power (RCP), a program that enables the purchase of renewable energy at lower fixed costs than the price for standard electricity.

The six municipalities – Clarkstown, Haverstraw, Nyack, Orangetown, South Nyack and Upper Nyack – will participate in a community choice aggregation (CCA) that leverages collective buying power for their electricity purchasing. Five of the six communities chose to default residents to a 100% renewable electricity product at a fixed and lower price that is less than they otherwise would pay for their standard supply. Orangetown chose the RCP standard option at a lower fixed price while offering residents the choice of switching to the 100% renewable option.

The initiative is scheduled to launch on Nov. 1, with Joule Community Power serving as the program’s administrator.

“This program is the result of a competitive procurement process,” said Mike Gordon, CEO at Joule. “The partnership of communities selected Constellation NewEnergy as their default supplier because they were offered a unique combination of competitive pricing, consumer protection and 100% renewable power.”