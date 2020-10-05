Kupchick Heating & Cooling leases space in Black Rock

Kupchick Heating & Cooling has leased 3,300 square feet in an industrial building at 27-67 Poland St. in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.

The Fairfield-headquartered company has been in business for more than 25 years and provides heating and cooling equipment for the residential real estate market in Fairfield County. The Poland Street property is a one-story building with 34,485 square feet, of which 5,500 square feet remains.

“This is great space for a service business that needs warehouse space with loading,” Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, who represented both parties in this transaction.