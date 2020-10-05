Lord & Taylor to cut 126 jobs in Fairfield County as result of bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor is shedding 126 jobs as a result of store closings in Stamford, Trumbull and Danbury.

The department store chain’s parent company, Le Tote Inc. – which, along with Lord & Taylor, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 2 – has written to the state Department of Labor alerting it to the fact that the affected employees, as well as another 24 at Westfarms mall in Farmington, will be permanently laid off during the Dec. 1-15 timeframe.

Specifically, 58 workers will lose their jobs at the Lord & Taylor at 110 High Ridge Road in Stamford; 40 will be laid off at its Westfield mall location in Trumbull; and 28 at its Danbury Fair mall location. All of the chain’s stores are closing in the face of Covid-19.

Acquired in 2019 by San Francisco-based Le Tote for $75 million, Lord & Taylor, headquartered in New York City, was established in 1826.