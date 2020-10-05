JetBlue and Delta indefinitely suspend flights to Stewart Airport

JetBlue and Delta Airlines have announced the indefinite suspension of their flights to New York Stewart International Airport.

JetBlue had temporarily suspended flights to Stewart and six other airports in April as part of a consolidation effort to deal with the decline in demand for air travel. The airline is planning to resume flights to five of the seven airports, with service to Stewart and Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts placed on an indefinite suspension. Last month, however, JetBlue added four new routes to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Delta Airlines temporarily suspended its Stewart flights in May in response to the pandemic’s economic turmoil, and has now placed the airport on an indefinite suspension. In August, American Airlines announced a one-month halt to its Stewart flights during October. The airline has not determined when or if flights will resume.

Currently, Allegiant Air is the only airline with commercial service to Stewart.