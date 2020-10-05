Six area communities ranked among nation’s priciest post-Covid ZIP codes

Four Greenwich-area communities and two Westchester municipalities were ranked among the nation’s most expensive post-Covid ZIP codes in a new data analysis of luxury real estate markets released by PropertyClub.

Greenwich’s 06830 ZIP code was the most expensive in the area, ranking 59th nationwide with a median sales price of $1.95 million. The 06878 ZIP code in Riverside came in 74th with a $1.85 million median sales price. Old Greenwich’s 06870 placed 84th with its $1.78 million median sales price, while the 06831 ZIP code for Greenwich tied with six other communities in 125th thanks to its $1.5 million median sales price. No other localities in Connecticut made the list.

Across the border, two Westchester communities were cited by PropertyClub: Rye came in at 83rd with a $1.79 million median price, while Purchase was among the communities to tie with Greenwich’s 06831 in 125th with a $1.5 million median sales price.

The 94027 ZIP code in Atherton, California, topped the list with a median sales price of $6.69 million. California had 87 entries on the list, followed by New York with 19 including eight in New York City.