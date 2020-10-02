Nanuet’s Rand Realty in new partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Rand Realty, a Nanuet-based franchise of Better Homes and Gardens, has announced a partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, a Pittsburgh-headquartered company with 325 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title and escrow service offices in 10 states.

The new entity will become Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, with 1,000 residential real estate sales associates plus the commercial real estate company Rand Commercial and Hudson United Home Services.

Howard Hanna had previously focused on the upstate New York market, and its new deal with Rand Realty will expand its focus into the Greater Hudson Valley Region including Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties, along with the Bronx and eastern New Jersey.

“When I opened Rand Realty in 1984, my vision was to build a brokerage devoted to agents and homeowners alike,” said Marsha Rand, whose company finished 2019 with a closed sales volume of more than $2 billion and more than 6,000 homes sold. “Howard Hanna is a company that shares that mission. Because of that, and because of our shared experiences as family-owned businesses and industry innovators, I am very excited about the future of Rand Realty, now Howard Hanna | Rand Realty. By combining our expertise, we can create an even more exceptional real estate experience.”